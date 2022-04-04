Joey Jordison snubbed in Grammys’ In Memoriam segment

Slipknot fans have expressed their disappointment over drummer Joey Jordison being missed out of the Grammys’ annual In Memoriam video segment.

Jordison died in 2021, aged 46, with a rep for his family confirming (via Rolling Stone) that he died peacefully in his sleep on July 26.

A few days later, his former bandmates shared a lengthy tribute video on social media made up of live performances, behind-the-scenes footage and interviews.

“Our hearts go out to Joey’s family and loved ones at this time of tremendous loss,” Slipknot wrote. “Joey Jordison’s art, talent, and spirit could not be contained or be held back. Joey’s impact on Slipknot, on our lives, and on the music that he loved, is incalculable. Without him there would be no us. We mourn his loss with the entire Slipknot family.”

While Jordison was mentioned on the Grammys’ website, he was left out of this year’s In Memoriam segment, which included the likes of Taylor Hawkins, Mark Lanegan and Charlie Watts.

“The Grammys omitting Joey Jordison is disgraceful,” one person wrote on Twitter, while another added “no tribute to joey jordison at the #GRAMMYs should be illegal”.

Here’s Joey Jordison accepting the Grammy his band Slipknot won. The Grammys left him out of their In Memoriam segment. pic.twitter.com/BbBFmFDgyQ — Rock Feed 🎸 (@RockFeedNet) April 4, 2022

Jordison had previously attended the Grammys with Slipknot, when the band were nominated for categories including Best Hard Rock Performance and Best Rock Album. He even picked up the award for Best Metal Performance with his bandmates for ‘Before I Forget’ in 2006.

Other notable omissions from the In Memoriam segment were Moody Blues drummer Graeme Edge, rapper Drakeo the Ruler and legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Last year, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor spoke out about his former bandmate’s death. “It’s a damn tragedy,” Taylor said. “He was way too young, and he was way too talented to lose him like this.

“I know a lot of people wonder about the circumstances that led to him not being in the band anymore, and it’s, like, we’re not gonna talk about that, because I’d rather talk about his legacy, which is that he helped create this band that we all have fought to keep out there and keep going.”

In other Slipknot news, the band confirmed earlier this year that they had finished work on their “killer” new album, which will follow 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’. A release date is not yet known.