Joey Ramone Birthday Bash returns this year with entirely live-streamed concert

The annual Joey Ramone Birthday Bash is returning once again this year, swapping out a real-live concert for a digital livestream due to public gathering restrictions put in place from the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking place on May 20 from 1:00 am BST, this year’s concert includes performances from CJ Ramone, Richie Ramone, Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock, Blondie’s Clem Burke and Australian musicians Dave Faulkner and Dune Rats, among others. All up, more than 25 artists will be performing.

The concert is free to watch from Ramone’s Facebook page, but audience members will be encouraged to donate to the Joey Ramone Foundation for Lymphoma Research.

Advertisement

Last year’s Birthday Bash was held at New York’s Bowery Electric and featured CJ Ramone, Sea Monster, Jiro, Mutated Music and more.

you don't need a ticket, you don't need a plane, train or automobile. you don't anything more than you have right now…. Posted by Joey Ramone on Friday, May 15, 2020

Ramone passed away on April 15, 2001 from lymphoma, one month before his 50th birthday. The first birthday tribute to Ramone took place later that year, with Blondie, The Damned and Cheap Trick all making an appearance. Ramone’s brother Micky Leigh has been organising the annual celebration ever since.

Since his death, two posthumous solo albums have been released: ‘Don’t Worry About Me’ in 2002 and ‘…Ya Know?’ in 2012. A music video for ‘New York City’ was also created and released.