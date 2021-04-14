John Butler announces 2021 national tour

John Butler has added a huge number of dates to his previously announced Queensland shows, rounding it out into a national tour.
Spread across May and June, the singer-songwriter will tour through the east coast, as well as Western Australia. Additionally, Butler plans to film the Melbourne show for a global broadcast later on.
“It’s been a wacky ol’ year for all of us in so many ways and to be able to go out and play music for the community AND myself feels like a bit of good healing,” Butler said in a statement.
“When I take a look around the world and see how hard some folks are doing it at the moment this feels like a huge privilege.”
Butler was part of the Summersalt festival lineup alongside The Teskey Brothers, Cat Empire, Boy and Bear and Montaigne. The concert series saw the group tour a handful of venues nationwide.
Tickets for Butler’s national tour go on sale 9am local time this coming Monday (April 19).
John Butler’s 2021 Australian tour dates:
MAY
Wednesday 19 – Newcastle, Newcastle Civic Theatre
Thursday 20 – Sydney, Sydney State Theatre
Friday 21 – Brisbane, QPAC
Saturday 22 – Cairns, Munro Martin Parklands
Tuesday 25 – Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre
Wednesday 26 – Bundaberg, Moncrieff Entertainment Centre
Thursday 27 – Rockhampton, Pilbeam Theatre
Saturday 29 – Toowoomba, Empire Theatre
Sunday 30 – St Kilda, Palais Theatre
JUNE
Wednesday 9 – Albany, Albany Entertainment Centre
Friday 11 – Esperance, Esperance Civic Centre
Saturday 12- Kalgoorlie, Goldfields Arts Centre
Wednesday 16 – Mandurah, Mandurah Performing Arts Centre
Sunday 20 – Perth, Perth Concert Hall
Tuesday 22 – Geraldton, Queens Park Theatre
Friday 25 – Exmouth, Federation Park