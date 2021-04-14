John Butler announces 2021 national tour

John Butler has added a huge number of dates to his previously announced Queensland shows, rounding it out into a national tour.

Spread across May and June, the singer-songwriter will tour through the east coast, as well as Western Australia. Additionally, Butler plans to film the Melbourne show for a global broadcast later on.

“It’s been a wacky ol’ year for all of us in so many ways and to be able to go out and play music for the community AND myself feels like a bit of good healing,” Butler said in a statement.

“When I take a look around the world and see how hard some folks are doing it at the moment this feels like a huge privilege.”

Butler was part of the Summersalt festival lineup alongside The Teskey Brothers, Cat Empire, Boy and Bear and Montaigne. The concert series saw the group tour a handful of venues nationwide.

Tickets for Butler’s national tour go on sale 9am local time this coming Monday (April 19).

John Butler’s 2021 Australian tour dates:

MAY

Wednesday 19 – Newcastle, Newcastle Civic Theatre

Thursday 20 – Sydney, Sydney State Theatre

Friday 21 – Brisbane, QPAC

Saturday 22 – Cairns, Munro Martin Parklands

Tuesday 25 – Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre

Wednesday 26 – Bundaberg, Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

Thursday 27 – Rockhampton, Pilbeam Theatre

Saturday 29 – Toowoomba, Empire Theatre

Sunday 30 – St Kilda, Palais Theatre

JUNE

Wednesday 9 – Albany, Albany Entertainment Centre

Friday 11 – Esperance, Esperance Civic Centre

Saturday 12- Kalgoorlie, Goldfields Arts Centre

Wednesday 16 – Mandurah, Mandurah Performing Arts Centre

Sunday 20 – Perth, Perth Concert Hall

Tuesday 22 – Geraldton, Queens Park Theatre

Friday 25 – Exmouth, Federation Park