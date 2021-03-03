John Butler announces solo Queensland shows

John Butler will return to Queensland for two intimate solo shows next week as part of his ongoing national tour.

The shows, announced today (March 3), see the John Butler Trio frontman headlining in Toowoomba and Bundaberg. It marks his first solo show for six years in the former, while the latter sees Butler making his solo debut.

Tickets to both shows are on sale now via the John Butler Trio’s official website.

Butler has been on tour nationally as part of the SummerSalt festival alongside The Teskey Brothers, The Cat Empire and Boy & Bear.

While with the festival in Tasmania, Butler performed a solo headlining show at Launceston’s Princess Theatre.

He will continue as part of the festival for its remaining dates in Hobart, Geraldton, Fremantle, Wollongong, Bella Vista and Darwin.

Butler’s most recent studio album was 2018’s ‘Home’ with the John Butler Trio. The band completed a world tour in support of it, but had their 2020 plans cancelled on account of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Butler has since rescheduled his solo European tour dates to 2022.

The singer-songwriter also took to social media yesterday to pay tribute to the late Michael Gudinksi.

“Your work and legacy will live on and the genetic make-up of the Australian music industry will always bear your fingerprints,” he posted.

“Thanks for all the blood, sweat and tears.”

John Butler’s Queensland tour dates are:

MARCH

13 – Toowoomba, Empire Theatre

14 – Bundaberg, Moncrieff Entertainment Centre