John Butler announces intimate Launceston show

John Butler has announced a one-off intimate solo show in Launceston, set to take place later this month.

The show will take place in the midst of his nationwide tour as a part of SummerSalt Festival.

It will be held at the city’s Princess Theatre on Thursday February 18.

The day after the newly-announced show, he’ll head to Hobart to play the second date of SummerSalt alongside The Cat Empire, The Teskey Brothers and more.

Last month saw Butler play a benefit concert – one of the few performances he’s given in the past year – for Western Australia’s forests as the state currently battles with bushfires.

“We are already feeling the impacts of climate change… with our streams drying up and our rainfall diminishing,” Butler said in a statement ahead of the concert.

“One of the easiest and most effective ways to mitigate the impacts of climate change is to end all native forest logging.”

Following the conclusion of his tour with SummerSalt, Butler will head to northern NSW to perform at Bluesfest.

Butler is serving as one of the headliners of the festival’s all-Australian 2021 lineup.

Tickets for Butler’s Launceston show are on sale 10am local time today (February 9), via Butler’s official website.