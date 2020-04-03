John Butler, Meg Mac, GUM and more announced for third ISOL-AID festival

Virtual music festival ISOL-AID will return this weekend (April 4 and 5) for its third installment, with a lineup lead by John Butler, Meg Mac, GUM and more.

The lineup is filled out by a swathe of other local acts including Bad // Dreems, Hockey Dad, Claire Bowditch, Mo’Ju, Moaning Lisa, San Cisco, Emily Wurramurra, Tim Rogers, RAAVE Tapes, Donny Benet, Sally Seltman, Ella Hooper, Mansionair and many more.

Festival co-organiser Emily Ulman announced earlier this week ISOL-AID aims to hold an event every weekend while self-isolation rules remain in place, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was born from a real sadness,” Ulman told ABC Breakfast news this morning (April 3).

“We just decided to use what technology and what we had at our means, so we decided social media and Instagram was the way to go…It was so beautifully received and so incredible for the artists as much as the audience, that we decided to keep going.”

Earlier this week, the festival revealed its first two iterations raised over $24,000 to music crisis charity Support Act, and calls on online festival attendees to continue to support the charity where they can.

The third festival features another specially designed poster from artist Sebastian White, this time shaped as a bottle of hand sanitiser.

Artists including Courtney Barnett, Julia Jacklin, Stella Donnelly, Angie McMahon, Montaigne, #1 Dads played the festival’s first two weekends.

To keep up to date with any additional announcements and developments, RSVP to the third ISOL-AID event on Facebook.