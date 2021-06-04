John Butler, Ziggy Ramo and more to play pre-game show at Dreamtime in Perth AFL game

John Butler, Ziggy Ramo and more have been announced as performers as part of the pre-game entertainment at the forthcoming Dreamtime in Perth AFL game.

The pre-game performance lineup will also feature Sycco and Budjerah, as all four acts take to the stage ahead of the Sir Doug Nicholls round game of the AFL 2021 season, between Richmond and Essendon.

Taking place tomorrow (June 5) at Perth’s Optus Stadium, the performances will be preceded by a Welcome to Country performed by a traditional owner from the Whadjuk of the Noongar nation people, beginning at 5:02pm AWST.

Both Ziggy Ramo and Sycco will be performing during the half-time break as well.

“Living in Pinjarra as a teenager helped introduce me to and help illuminate the injustices Indigenous people face and ignited my passion to speak out about it,” Butler said in a press statement.

“But more importantly my time on Pinjarreb Boodja gave me deep and strong respect for Indigenous culture and community.

“The Dreamtime match is a great celebration of how far the game has come and I’m looking forward to performing alongside some incredible Indigenous artists Sycco, Budjerah and Ziggy Ramo who are all so talented.”

Ramo, Budjerah and Sycco have all released new music in recent weeks. While Sycco dropped her own track ‘Time’s Up’, Ramo teamed up with Paul Kelly for a rework of his classic 1991 Kev Carmody collaboration, ‘From Little Things, Big Things Grow’. Budjerah provided vocals for PNAU‘s latest song ‘Stranger Love’.

Ramo performed ‘Little Things’ – his version of the song – alongside Kelly on the latest episode of The Set. The two of them also linked up with Eves Karydas for a stirring cover of Rihanna‘s 2016 cut ‘Never Ending’.