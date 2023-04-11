Watch the trailer for John Farnham documentary film ‘Finding The Voice’

A trailer for a new John Farnham documentary film titled Finding The Voice has been released.

The trailer – released earlier today (April 11) – comes a month ahead of its cinematic release across the country on May 18. The film, which will tell the “untold story” of Farnham’s career and his journey to find his own artistic voice.

Watch the trailer for John Farnham: Finding The Voice below.

Advertisement

Besides a retrospective look at Farnham’s career and his rise to the top, the documentary film also includes commentary from the likes of Jimmy Barnes, Celine Dion, Richard Marx, Robbie Williams and Glenn Wheatley.

Finding The Voice also notably includes commentary from Chris Thompson, one of the co-writers on ‘You’re The Voice’, which would prove to be Farnham’s crowning glory. ‘You’re The Voice’ would go on to top Australia’s Kent Music Report charts for seven consecutive weeks in 1986. ‘Whispering Jack’, the album which ‘You’re The Voice’ featured on, still remains Australia’s highest-selling album by an Australian artist.

Earlier this month, Farnham’s family provided an update on the legendary singer’s condition after he had been treated in a hospital for a respiratory infection. The infection comes after the singer an 11-hour surgery to remove a cancerous growth from his mouth in August last year. The procedure was a success according to Farnham’s family per an update. The following month, they confirmed that he had made “terrific progress” in his recovery.

In their latest statement, shared on March 31) Farnham’s family assured fans that he’s “been receiving on going treatment, care and rehabilitation support over recent months”, and although he’s currently in hospital “being treated for a respiratory infection”, the artist “is comfortable and receiving the very best care”.