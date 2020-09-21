John Farnham does not condone use of ‘You’re The Voice’ during anti-lockdown protests

John Farnham and his team have distanced themselves from an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne over the weekend, where participants sang his hit song, ‘You’re the Voice’.

Roughly 50 people gathered at the Chadstone Shopping Centre on Sunday (September 20) to protest the stage four lockdown conditions currently underway in Melbourne. A number of arrests were made as the protestors breached current public gathering restrictions.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Age, Farnham’s long-time manager Glenn Wheatley said neither of them condone the use of the track in this manner.

“I’m personally concerned people will hear the song and think John Farnham is personally endorsing these protests, and in this case, it’s not right,” he said.

“It’s something that John and I do not condone, the use of that song, particularly in a time in Melbourne where we are in stage four lockdown.”

Wheatley said he’s noticed the song being sung during far-right protests in the past, which he and Farnham also do not support.

“It was not meant to be a protest song, it was meant to be used as an inspirational song for nations and for people, not in a situation of what was an illegal protest,” Wheatley said.

“I want to reiterate, we support people’s right to protest, but there’s circumstances where the protest can be done, and taking to the streets of Melbourne today is not it.”

Advertisement

Victoria recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, according to the ABC, marking 11 consecutive days that the state has recorded a number under 50.

Farnham’s last solo album was 2010’s ‘Jack’. In 2016, he released a collaborative Christmas album with Olivia Newton-John.