John Floreani speaks to the power of pets on heartrending new single ‘Good Boy’

It’s the Trophy Eyes frontman’s first solo release in three years

By Ellie Robinson
John Floreani. Credit: David A. Smith/Getty Images
Trophy Eyes frontman John Floreani has shared his first solo release in three years: an emotional acoustic ballad titled ‘Good Boy’.

In announcing the song on Twitter, Floreani explained that ‘Good Boy’ is “about putting down a dog I loved”. It’s suitably poignant, with lyrics written from the angle of Floreani speaking directly to the dog. Over a bed of warm, pensively strummed guitars and reverberant keys, he sings: “I hope you know she was there with you / And she never looked away / And the last four words that you heard from her / Were, ‘It’s gonna be OK.’”

Have a listen to ‘Good Boy’ below:

Floreani’s last solo outing was his full-length debut, ‘Sin’, which landed in June 2019 via Hopeless. He’s teased a follow-up regularly since, but shortly before releasing ‘Good Boy’, placed a shadow of doubt over whether it will ever materialise.

In a tweet, he wrote: “I don’t know how much longer I can do music, I can feel my threshold getting closer every day. It’s nice to know I made a few people happier than they might have been without me – that’s more than I could have asked for.”

Meanwhile, Floreani is gearing up to release his fourth studio album with Trophy Eyes. The hardcore-come-pop-rock outfit made their return to the spotlight last October, sharing the standalone single ‘27 Club’. It was followed by two more individual tracks – ‘Bittersweet’ in December and ‘Nobody Said’ in February – with the follow-up to 2018’s ‘The American Dream’ slated to land sometime in 2022.

Floreani teased the new album’s direction last month, sharing a snippet of a demo for an angsty song about Sydney. In it, he screams: “I fell in love with this city in the winter / When everybody leaves in search of warmer weather / I left my love just so we could be together / And I’d visit the monuments in an effort to console her.”

