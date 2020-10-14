John Frusciante drops new single and music video ‘Brand E’

John Frusciante has shared the third taste of his forthcoming album – a new track titled ‘Brand E’.

The track premiered alongside an abstract, sci-fi music video, which was directed by Amalia Irons and shot in various locations in Los Angeles.

Frusciante and Lee Bootee star in the visual, as well as a cat named Tanya – a stand-in for Frusciante’s late cat Maya, which his forthcoming album is named after.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for ‘Brand E’ below:

The new track follows previous singles ‘Amethblowl’ and ‘Usbrup Pensul’, which will all feature on Frusciante’s forthcoming album, ‘Maya’. It is slated for an October 23 release via Timesig, a label owned by Venetian Snares.

In a statement, Frusciante said the album was personal to him, which led him to use his real name over his moniker, Trickfinger.

“Maya was with me as I made music for 15 years, so I wanted to name it after her,” Frusciante said in a statement.

“She loved music, and with such a personal title, it didn’t seem right to call myself Trickfinger, somehow, so it’s by John Frusciante.”

Advertisement

In similar fashion to Frusciante’s recent album, ‘She Smiles Because She Presses The Button’, ‘Maya’ is inspired by jungle, hardcore and breakbeat music.

“I don’t have that interest in singing or writing lyrics like I used to,” Frusciante said of the musical style of the new album.

“The natural thing when I’m by myself now, is to just make music like the stuff being released this year. I really love the back and forth with machines and the computer.”