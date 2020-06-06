John Frusciante shares new Trickfinger album ‘She Smiles Because She Presses The Button’

Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante has shared his third acid house album, ‘She Smiles Because She Presses The Button’, under his Trickfinger alias.

Listen to the album below:

<a href="http://acidtestrecords.bandcamp.com/album/trickfinger-she-smiles-because-she-presses-the-button">Trickfinger – She Smiles Because She Presses The Button by Trickfinger</a>

‘She Smiles Because She Presses The Button’ was released yesterday (June 5) via Avenue 66, an imprint of Acid Test Records. Per Consequence of Sound, the album is the second of three releases to come before year’s end.

‘She Smiles Because She Presses The Button’ follows Frusciante’s 2017 release ‘Trickfinger II’ and ‘Look Down, See Us’, which dropped last month.

“For years now, Frusciante has immersed himself in machines, learning tracker programs, synths and drum machines inside and out,” the album description on Bandcamp reads.

“On ‘She Smiles Because She Presses The Button’, this period of intense study leads to intense creative liberation.”

The record is Frusciante’s first solo release since rejoining the Red Hot Chili Peppers in December 2019, after more than a decade of absence. His first reappearance with the band took place in February this year at a memorial for Andrew Burkle, an aspiring filmmaker and son of billionaire venture capitalist Ron Burkle.

The Peppers are currently “concentrating on new songs and writing a new record,” according to an interview with drummer Chad Smith in January.

Trickfinger – ‘She Smiles Because She Presses The Button’ Tracklist:

1. ‘Amb’

2. ‘Brise’

3. ‘Noice’

4. ‘Plane’

5. ‘Ryhme Four’

6. ‘Sea YX6’