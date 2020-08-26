John Lennon‘s 80th birthday is set to be marked with the release of a new remix album called ‘Gimme Some Truth. The Ultimate Mixes’.
Executive produced by the late Beatle‘s widow Yoko Ono and produced by his son Sean Ono Lennon, the special collection will arrive via Capitol/UMe on October 9, the same day Lennon would have turned 80 years old.
The album will be comprised of 36 classic songs which were “completely remixed from scratch, radically upgrading their sonic quality and presenting them as a never-before-heard Ultimate Listening Experience.”
Tracks featured on the record include ‘Come Together’, ‘Mind Games’, ‘Jealous Guy’, ‘Dear Yoko’ and ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’. You can listen to the ‘Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)’ remix below.
According to a press release, the songs were “cleaned up to the highest possible sonic quality,” before being completed using only vintage analogue equipment and effects at Los Angeles’ Henson Recording Studios.
‘Gimme Some Truth’ was then mastered in analogue at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios by Alex Wharton.
Fans will be able to own the album in the following formats: 1CD, 2CD, 2LP, 4LP and streaming/download. A deluxe edition will include 36 tracks, a Blu-ray audio disc and an exclusive 124-page book. Find more details and pre-order/pre-save here.
Designed and edited by Simon Hilton, the book tells the stories of all 36 songs in Lennon and Ono’s words – as well as those of the people who worked alongside them – through archival and brand-new interviews. It will also contain previously-unseen accompanying photographs, film stills, letters, lyric sheets, tape boxes and memorabilia from the Lennon-Ono archives.
“John was a brilliant man with a great sense of humour and understanding,” Ono writes in the book. “He believed in being truthful and that the power of the people will change the world. And it will. All of us have the responsibility to visualize a better world for ourselves and our children. The truth is what we create. It’s in our hands.”
The full tracklists for ‘Gimme Some Truth. The Ultimate Mixes’ are as follows.
CD1
1. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)
2. Cold Turkey
3. Working Class Hero
4. Isolation
5. Love
6. God
7. Power To The People
8. Imagine
9. Jealous Guy
10. Gimme Some Truth
11. Oh My Love
12. How Do You Sleep?
13. Oh Yoko!
14. Angela
15. Come Together (live)
16. Mind Games
17. Out The Blue
18. I Know (I Know)
