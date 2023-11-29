John Lennon’s murderer gave strange apology after killing him, according to new docuseries

John Lennon‘s murderer reportedly apologised after shooting him dead, according to a witness interviewed for a new Apple TV+ docuseries.

First announced in October, John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial will land on the streamer on December 6 and examines the pre-meditated crime and its aftermath by troubled fan Mark David Chapman, who fatally shot the former Beatle outside of his New York City apartment block on December 8, 1980. The three-part series is narrated by actor Kiefer Sutherland.

The makers of Murder Without A Trial were “granted extensive Freedom of Information Act requests from the New York City Police Department, the Board of Parole and the District Attorney’s office” and features interviews with Lennon’s friends and Chapman’s defence lawyers, psychiatrists, detectives and prosecutors. It also makes use of previously unseen photos from the scene of the crime.

Some of the interviewees include Richard Peterson, a taxi driver who witnessed the shooting; Jay Hastings, a doorman at Lennon’s apartment building who heard his last words; David Suggs, Chapman’s defence lawyer; Elliot Mintz, a friend of Lennon and Yoko Ono; and Dr. Naomi Goldstein, the psychiatrist who first assessed Chapman.

Check out the trailer below:

Now, one of the witnesses reportedly revealed in the documentary what Chapman said after he fatally shot Lennon.

“‘He actually apologised to us,” he said. “He said: ‘Gee I’m sorry I ruined your night'”.

The witness responded: “You gotta be kidding me, you just ruined your whole life.”

Infamously, there was minimal investigation of the murder as Chapman waited at the scene and plead guilty as soon as the police arrived. He was sentenced to serve a prison term of twenty years to life for second-degree murder.

In 2020, Chapman apologised publicly to Yoko Ono during a parole hearing. “It was an extremely selfish act. I’m sorry for the pain that I caused to her [Ono]. I think about it all of the time.”

He was denied parole for the 12th time last year, meaning he will remain behind bars until February 2024 at the earliest.

