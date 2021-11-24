Julian Lennon says that watching the new Beatles documentary Get Back was a “life-changing” experience that “made me love my father again”.

Peter Jackson’s three-part film, which is coming to Disney+ tomorrow (November 25), focuses on the making of the band’s penultimate studio album ‘Let It Be’ and showcases their final concert as a band, on London’s Savile Row rooftop, in its entirety.

Last Friday (November 18), Julian and brother Sean – sons of the late John Lennon – attended a special screening of the documentary in Los Angeles ahead of an event held by Stella McCartney.

“What an Amazing night,” Julian reflected in an Instagram post after the event. “Firstly seeing Get Backand then [attending] Stella’s event afterwards.”

“The One True thing I can say about it all is that it has made me so proud, inspired & feel more love for my/our family, than ever before,” he added.

“The film has made me love my father again, in a way I can’t fully describe.”

Director Jackson recently teased his imminent new film on The Beatles, saying it will make the legendary band “seem young again”.

The film has been cut from 55 hours of unseen footage, filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and 140 hours of mostly unheard audio from the recording sessions.

“I just can’t believe it exists,” Jackson told the Guardian of the bountiful footage that emerged after 50 years locked away, and will be used in the series.

Elsewhere, Paul McCartney has admitted that Jackson’s new documentary has changed his perception of The Beatles’ split.

“I’ll tell you what is really fabulous about it, it shows the four of us having a ball,” McCartney told The Sunday Times after watching the film. “It was so reaffirming for me. That was one of the important things about The Beatles, we could make each other laugh.”

Asked if it had changed his perception of the band’s eventual split, he said: “Really yes. And there is proof in the footage. Because I definitely bought into the dark side of The Beatles breaking up and thought, ‘God, I’m to blame.’”