John Mayer announces details of new album ‘Sob Rock’

John Mayer has announced details of his forthcoming eighth studio album ‘Sob Rock’, his first in four years.

Sharing the album’s 1980s-inspired artwork on social media, Mayer confirmed that his new record will arrive on July 16.

It’s his first album since 2017’s ‘The Search For Everything’, a loose concept album based around dealing with a break-up.

Advertisement

Mayer has been anything but quiet since his last LP, however. The musician released his platinum-certified standalone single ‘New Light’ in 2018, followed by ‘I Guess I Just Feel Like’ and ‘Carry Me Away’ in 2019.

Mayer had teased that his new album was incoming last month. “I assure you it’ll all fire up very soon,” he said on his Instagram stories.

“I’ll put it like this: every day you have to go without my new music is another day I can work harder to make sure it gets heard by as many people as [sic] might enjoy it.

“I hope you’ll think it’s worth the wait.”

Back in March, Mayer confirmed that work on his next solo album had been completed, with a single being prepared for release. “My album is recorded, mixed and mastered,” he declared in a TikTok video. “I’ve just been chilling and sharing it with friends for the past couple of months.”

Advertisement

In addition to his musical efforts, Mayer is reportedly nearing a deal to host his own talk show, expected to launch on the Paramount+ streaming service. As reported in April, the show would feature performance segments and interviews with “musicians, artists and other cultural figures in a setting designed to look like an after-hours club”.