John Mayer says he’s ready for marriage: “I so badly want to get married”

John Mayer has spoken out about his desire to get married.

The musician made an appearance on podcast Comfort Food, hosted by the late Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo, where he spoke about his hopes for his love life.

“People don’t think I want to be married. I absolutely want to be married,” he said.

He continued to call himself “actually fairly well-adjusted,” saying: “I so badly want to get married if only for my wife to just know in her heart, like, ‘John will know what to do.’ I just think that level of being relied on is the hottest thing in the world to me. ‘If my husband was here, he would know what to do. Call John. Call my husband.’”

He then joked: “You’re a full grown-up when this is your romantic fantasy. You’re a fully fledged grown-up,” going on to call it a “reliance kink”.

The singer recently went viral for his New Year’s interview from a Japanese cat bar. Mayer was performing shows in the country and decided to visit a venue called Cats In The Box; one particular shot of “the cat’s ass in your face” made CNN anchor Anderson Cooper “delirious.”

He also responded to allegations that he ws reforming his band Dead & Company, following rumours that the band would reform for some live shows at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Responding to the rumours, Mayer said: “I’m not at liberty to say… just yet. But have hope, is what I’ll say.”

Mayer is set to continue his solo tour through spring – including stops in Sweden, Denmark, France and more.

Two stops in London are also planned, taking place at The O2 on March 18 and 19. Visit here to buy tickets.