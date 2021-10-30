John Mayer has retooled his recent single ‘Last Train Home’ as a schmaltzy retro ballad – listen to it below.

The original version of the track appears on the musician’s latest album ‘Sob Rock’, which also features the singles ‘Shot In The Dark’ and ‘Wild Blue’. It was released back in July.

The new stripped-back rendition of the Toto-inspired track was recorded live at Henson Studios in Hollywood. In the song’s video, Mayer takes on the distinctive guitar riff using his Roxy Pink PRS Silver Sky.

Directed by Christian Lamb, the new clip also features appearances from Toto percussionist Lenny Castro, and keyboardist Greg Phillinganes, who besides playing for Stevie Wonder, Eric Clapton and Michael Jackson also toured with Toto for five years. Sean Hurley, David Ryan Harris, Aaron Sterling, and the song’s co-producer Don Was also feature.

You can watch the video for the ballad version of ‘Last Train Home’ below:

Mayer is currently on tour with Dead & Company, the rock supergroup he’s a part of alongside members of Grateful Dead, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti. He recently announced a solo North American tour in support of ‘Sob Rock’ that kicks off next year.

Beginning in Albany on February 17 and ending in Chicago on April 28, the tour will include stops at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (February 20), and two nights at the Forum in Inglewood, California (March 13 and March 15), among others. You can see a full list of dates here.

In a four-star review of ‘Sob Rock’, NME‘s Will Lavin said: “Mayer’s willingness to poke fun at himself lends itself perfectly to the satirical foundation of ‘Sob Rock’. It is by all means a stimulating body of work with ample substance, but it doesn’t take itself too seriously.”

The review added: “Less focused on his innate individuality, it’s a John Mayer passion project that toasts to the good old days, when musicians were more inclined to follow instincts and feelings than clicks and likes.”

