John Mayer’s drummer has tested positive for COVID-19

John Mayer‘s touring drummer has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the musician withdrawing from Mayer’s concert in New York last night (February 21).

Taking to Twitter, Mayer – sharing a monochrome image of himself facing an empty arena – wrote: “This afternoon, our drummer tested positive for COVID-19. We all wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing you all at the show.”

This afternoon, our drummer tested positive for COVID-19. Tonight's concert @TheGarden will go on as scheduled, with a very special presentation. We all wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing you all at the show. pic.twitter.com/A4POqCri4U — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) February 22, 2022

Mayer’s third performance at the landmark Madison Square Garden went ahead, as part of his ‘Sob Rock’ US tour in support of his July 2021 album of the same name.

The news comes just one month after Mayer himself contracted COVID, resulting in his withdrawing from his band Dead & Comany’s ‘Playing In The Sand’ events.

Taking to social media at the time, Dead & Company – which features former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann – wrote: “Today, just prior to leaving for Mexico, per his physician, @JohnMayer tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform at the upcoming ‘Playing in the Sand’ event in Riviera Cancun January 7-10.”

The news had come just days after drummer Kreutzmann was forced to pull out of ‘Playing In The Sand’ on his doctor’s orders, missing both legs of the festival.