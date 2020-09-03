John Meyer, former guitarist of Rose Tattoo, has died

Former Rose Tattoo and Chain guitarist John Meyer has died. The guitarist passed away in his hometown earlier this week. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

In a statement made to Rose Tattoo’s Facebook page, Meyer’s former bandmates paid tribute to the musician, saying, “It is with a heavy heart we share the news of John Meyer’s passing. Rest In Peace.”

The statement continued with an extensive history of Meyer’s upbringing and musical output. Read it below.

Meyer and frontman Angry Anderson co-wrote many of the songs that appeared on Rose Tattoo’s 1984 album ‘Southern Stars’, including its title track, ‘I Wish’, ‘Saturday’s Rage’, ‘Freedom’s Flame’ and more.

Meyer also co-wrote serval tracks on the band’s fifth studio album, 1986’s ‘Beats from a Single Drum’.

A Perth native, Meyer was a prolific guitarist, composer, songwriter and producer, performing with Rose Tattoo from 1983 to 1985 as well as Chain, Saracen and Swanee.

According to The Music Network, Meyer had once said, “For much of my career I was always lucky that I ended up playing with bands which I’d grown up admiring from afar.”

In 1992, Meyer recorded his first instrumental album which received the West Australian Music Industry’s Outstanding Album of the Year award as well as The Producers Award.

He was inducted into the West Australian Music Industry Hall Of Fame in 1993, receiving the Rock ‘n’ Roll of Renown recognition.

That same year, Meyer was also awarded Guitarist of the Year and received an award from the West Australian Music Industry Association in recognition of his Outstanding Artistic Contribution to the State through Achievement in the Arts.

Most recently, Meyer had set up a home studio where he penned soundtracks for documentaries and produced a series of solo albums. In recent years, he had also taught music in high schools.