John Paul Young cancels tour dates due to “health issues”

John Paul Young has cancelled his upcoming tour dates, with the veteran Australian singer citing ongoing health issues for axing the shows.

The ‘Love Is in the Air’ singer and his Allstar Band had a slew of remaining Australian dates on the cards as part of his JPY: 50 Years Young anniversary tour. The run was expected to pick up again in late September at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, continuing throughout the country in October until late March.

In a statement posted to his Facebook page yesterday announcing the tour’s cancellation, Young said he had “decided to take a back seat for a time”, adding that after “many postponements and cancellations” he was “still not in clear air”.

“I have recently had a couple of health issues that need attention, so I’m going to have a break,” he continued. “My sincere apologies to all that have been inconvenienced by this decision. My very best wishes to everyone and see you down the road.”

Young’s agent elaborated on the 72-year-old singer’s condition in their own statement, saying that Young “doesn’t feel he’s match fit to continue” with the tour after being “admitted to hospital after a medical incident a few weeks ago”.

“He needs time to repair and rest and we’ll see where things go from there. Rather than mess everyone around by continuing to postpone dates, we thought it best to cancel the tour altogether.”

Refunds for ticketholders to the remaining shows of Young’s tour will be arranged via point of purchase.