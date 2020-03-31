John Prine’s wife updates on singer’s condition following “sudden onset” of coronavirus

Country music veteran John Prine‘s wife Fiona has given an update on her husband’s “stable” condition after a “sudden onset” of coronavirus.

Fiona, who also contracted the virus and has recovered, took to Twitter on Monday (March 30) to inform her followers about her husband’s fight with Covid-19 as the pandemic continues to spread around the globe.

Fiona said that while John was “stable”, she needed to point out that it was not the same as “improving”.

The music manager also urged others to stay at home and wash their hands.

She wrote: “I need to clarify what I mean by “John is stable.”

“That is not the same as improving. There is no cure for Covid-19. He needs our prayers and love – as do the thousands of others who are critically ill. Stay at home. Wash your hands. We love you.”

This comes after Prine’s family released a statement on the 73 year-old singer’s Twitter account on March 29.

“After a sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms,” the message says, “John was hospitalised on Thursday (March 26). He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical.”

The message continues: “This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now.

“And know that we love you, and John loves you.”

John Prine has been on tour across the world recently, though had to cut short a recent Australian tour due to a hip injury.

On March 29, it was announced that country music legend Joe Diffie died after complications from coronavirus.

A number of other musicians have announced that they’ve contracted coronavirus in the past weeks.

Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien has revealed that he “most probably” has coronavirus, while Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan and Andrew Watt, songwriter for Post Malone and Cardi B both revealed that they have the virus, alongside a member of the Australian heavy rock band Ocean Grove.

New Orleans DJ Black N Mild recently died after contracting the virus earlier this month.