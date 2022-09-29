Johnny Borrell launches his new band, Jealous Nostril

Johnny Borrell has formed a new band, Jealous Nostril.

The Razorlight frontman has recruited Mystery Jets’ Jack Flanagan and ElliS D for his latest venture, with Borrell explaining of the new band name: “Jealous Nostril, a binary system… One is fulfilled, the other isn’t.”

Asked in an accompanying press statement if the name is a drug reference, Borrell replied: “The half of my north London friends who still party hear it as cocaine, and the half who have been through rehab ask me if it’s referencing Pranayama yoga breathing.

“We’re definitely neither a coke or a yoga band! I actually think I just wanted a name that would help people under-estimate the band.”

Jealous Nostril have released their debut single ‘Phase 6’ today (September 29), which was recorded in a single afternoon at Eastcote Studios in London.

“I just think it is that simple: bands should sound like bands. Most don’t these days,” Borrell said of the single.

“When it comes to the process of getting the songs down, we’re pretty much more Jack White than Jack White. And performing, yeah, we’re total purists. I still think the sound of a band in a room has infinite potential.”

Jealous Nostril will play their first live shows in October, kicking off with a gig in St Albans on October 19 before a date in Camden the following day (October 20). Tickets are available for St Albans here and London here.

Razorlight, meanwhile, released their latest single ‘Call Me Junior’ back in June, having previously confirmed that they are working on a new album.