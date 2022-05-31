Johnny Depp plays live with Jeff Beck for the second time

Johnny Depp has appeared onstage with Jeff Beck for the second time, as the guitarist continues his European tour dates

Depp made headlines on Sunday (May 29) when he was a surprise guest at Beck’s show in Sheffield. The pair performed covers of John Lennon, Marvin Gaye and Jimi Hendrix.

Last night (May 30) Depp returned to the stage during Beck’s show at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Beck is due to play a second set at the venue tonight (May 31) although it’s unclear whether Depp will join him again.

Advertisement

“We kept it quiet for obvious reasons,” Beck can be seen saying in footage captured by a fan in attendance, before introducing Depp onstage in London. You can see more clips of the show below.

According to Setlist.FM, Depp’s second appearance saw him once again play guitar on covers of Lennon’s ‘Isolation’, Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’, and Hendrix’s ‘Little Wing’. In addition, they played ‘Heddy Lamar’, a cover of Killing Joke‘s ‘The Death And Resurrection Show’, and The Beatles‘ ‘A Day In The Life’.

Depp, who is currently awaiting the verdict in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, hopped on a plane after closing arguments were heard in court on Friday (May 27). A decision on the trial is expected this week.

Advertisement

The actor is suing Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which she wrote about being a survivor of domestic violence.

Heard didn’t mention Depp by name in the piece though Depp’s lawyers argue that it falsely implied that she was sexually and physically abused by Depp in their marriage. She has also filed a counterclaim against Depp, arguing that he has created a smear campaign against her.

Depp previously lost a libel lawsuit against The Sun in 2020 over an article from April 2018 that referred to him as a “wife beater”. In the ruling, Judge Mr Justice Nicol said he found the words to be “substantially true”.

During the trial Heard reportedly fired her public relations team over the negative press that she claims she’s received across the lawsuit.