Johnny Flynn says David Bowie biopic ‘Stardust’ is “potentially going to get a lot of flak”

Actor and musician Johnny Flynn, who stars as David Bowie in the forthcoming biopic Stardust, has said that the film might not please all fans of the late singer.

Flynn lost two and a half stone for the film, which follows Bowie travelling across the USA in 1971, shortly before he saw widespread acclaim by reinventing himself as Ziggy Stardust.

The film does not contain any original David Bowie songs, which Flynn told The Guardian will mean “we’re potentially going to get a lot of flak from the Bowie army.”

Flynn, who performs as part of Johnny Flynn and The Sussex Wit, has however written a “new” Bowie song for the film called ‘Good Ol’ Jane’. The track appears in Stardust when Bowie sings it to an unimpressed convention of vacuum-cleaner salesmen.

“I don’t think it’s crap, but I knew it didn’t have to be a brilliant song,” Flynn said of writing the track.

“He had this sense of failure, he wanted to be someone else and hadn’t found a way of capitalising on that yet. So I tried to write this song as Bowie ripping off Lou Reed.”

The first clip from Stardust was revealed in April, after a planned premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It later premiered at a virtual San Diego International Film Festival earlier this month.

Bowie’s family previously distanced themself entirely from the upcoming project. His son and Moon director Duncan Jones confirmed that Stardust is unauthorised and won’t feature any of his father’s music in it.

Meanwhile, a new ‘2020 mix’ of David Bowie‘s ‘The Man Who Sold The World’ has been released.

The remix comes courtesy of producer Tony Visconti, and is lifted from ‘Metrobolist’, a new reissue of Bowie’s 1970 album ‘The Man Who Sold The World’, which lands next month.