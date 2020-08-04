Johnny Hunter announce debut EP ‘Early Trauma’ release

Sydney post-punks Johnny Hunter have revealed their debut EP ‘Early Trauma’ will be released later this month, after previewing it with a handful of singles this year.

The band first announced the EP’s title alongside new single ‘Try As You May’ back in April, indicating the release would arrive later in 2020.

“The song is a cry for something better, a call for mercy; an honest admission to the fear of perpetual loneliness once a chapter finally comes to an end,” the band explained in a press statement.

“Try as you may to escape your pain, but once the escapism fades the only thing to do is dance in the purgatory you find yourself in.”

In June, the band followed it up by releasing the EP’s final single, ‘Hollow Man’. Last week, they shared a live performance of the track filmed at Marrickville arts organisation and creative space Create or Die. The performance was part of a live-streamed single launch.

You can watch that below:

‘Early Trauma’ is scheduled for release August 14.

Per a presser, the theatrical outfit’s debut EP is indebted to the likes of Joy Division and Sonic Youth while also taking cues from more local acts like Royal Headache, Body Type and Straight Arrows.