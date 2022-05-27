Johnny Hunter announce first-ever national tour in support of ‘Want’

Johnny Hunter have announced a nine-date national tour in support of their forthcoming debut album, ‘Want’, which is set to mark their first time trekking around Australia as the headline act.

The Sydney band will begin their stint on Friday July 1, taking to the stage at Vinnie’s Dive Bar on the Gold Coast, before playing at The Brightside in Brisbane the following night (July 2). The next week will see them play a trio of shows in NSW, sandwiching a hometown gig at the Oxford Art Factory – booked in for Friday July 8 – between appearances in Newcastle and Wollongong.

From there, they’ll head up gigs in Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth, wrapping things up at the Republic Bar in Hobart on Friday July 29. Tickets for the full run of shows are on sale now – find them here.

‘Want’ is due out on June 24 via Cooking Vinyl. It was produced by ex-Preatures guitarist Jack Moffitt and mixed by IDLES collaborator Atom Greenspan, and follows on from Johnny Hunter’s 2020 EP, ‘Early Trauma’. Thus far, they’ve shared four singles from the record: ‘Life’, ‘Cry Like A Man’, ‘Endless Days’ and ‘Dreams’.

In a press release, frontman Nick Hutt declared that every track on ‘Want’ represents “a challenge we faced as a band and as individuals in realising who Johnny Hunter is and ultimately who we truly are”.

The album’s central theme is “human connection”, that press release notes, as Hutt further explains: “No matter how different we may seem…unbeknownst to what it is we want, we have all been naive, we have all strived to find our version of life, we all fear change, fear sadness, all amidst our own collective fading eternity.”

Johnny Hunter’s ‘Want’ Australian tour dates are:

JULY

Friday 1 – Gold Coast, Vinnie’s Dive Bar

Saturday 2 – Brisbane, The Brightside

Thursday 7 – Newcastle, The Gal

Friday 8 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Saturday 9 – Wollongong, Uni Bar

Friday 15 – Adelaide, Jive

Saturday 16 – Melbourne, The Evelyn Hotel

Saturday 23 – Perth, The Sewing Room

Friday 29 – Hobart, Republic Bar