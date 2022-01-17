Johnny Hunter explore the vulnerability of men in new single ‘Cry Like a Man’

Johnny Hunter have released a new single ‘Cry Like a Man’, a no-holds offering that explores the range of emotions that come with perceptions of vulnerability and masculinity.

The band’s songwriter, Nick Hutt, was forthright about the ideas and sentiments behind the single’s narrative. “Men often abuse their masculinity to shield their vulnerability,” Hutt said in a press release, “in doing so they jeopardise the balance of the two dualities, they lose their sense of humanity and sense of self, to satisfy the self-aggrandising fallacy that the world belongs to them.”

With a soundscape reminiscent of the likes of Spandau Ballet, The Smiths and a-ha, Johnny Hunter captures some often ill-perceived ideas with a powerful tone.

Listen to ‘Cry Like a Man’ below:

The new single, released last Thursday (January 13), comes as the Sydney outfit’s first new release of the year and is lifted straight from their upcoming debut album, whose name and release date are yet to be announced.

Over the last two years, the self-proclaimed post-punk glam five-piece have released a slew of singles, ‘Hollow Man’, ‘Try As You May’ and ‘Pain & Joy’, all of which featured on their debut EP, ‘Early Trauma’.

Johnny Hunter also released a single last September, an evocative song entitled ‘Life’. It was soon followed by an official music video that the band shot in a dreary London pub.

Both ‘Life’ and ‘Cry Like a Man’ will feature on Johnny Hunter’s upcoming debut album, slated for release this year.