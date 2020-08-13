Johnny Hunter release debut EP ‘Early Trauma’

Sydney post-punk outfit Johnny Hunter dropped their debut EP, ‘Early Trauma’, today (August 14). It features the previously released singles ‘Hollow Man’, ‘Try As You May’ and ‘Pain & Joy’.

The band premiered another track from the EP, ‘Innocence Interrupted’, on triple j Unearthed radio earlier this week.

Johnny Hunter plan to tour in support of ‘Early Trauma’ later this year. They will play shows in most major capital cities during October and November. Listen to the EP below:

Advertisement

“Each song on this EP is in some way an ode to wasted youth,” Johnny Hunter said in a press statement.

“The energy and time spent on unimportant moments, and the realisation that without those moments we would not be who we are today. It’s our way of reverse engineering the painful memories we carry from our past decisions, so we can grow, develop and with time ultimately heal those scars.”

Johnny Hunter recorded ‘Early Trauma’ with ARIA Award-winning producer, Adrian Breakspear (Gang of Youths, Boy & Bear).

Per a press release, the record’s sound draws inspiration from Joy Division, The Smiths, City Calm Down and Kirin J Callinan.

Johnny Hunter ‘Early Trauma’ tour dates:

Advertisement

October:

Saturday 31 – Brisbane, Barbara

November:

Friday 6 – Sydney, The Lansdowne

Friday 13 – Adelaide, Crown & Anchor

Saturday 14 – Melbourne, The Grace Darling

Saturday 21 – Wollongong, Lalalas

The band claim that tickets to their shows are on sale now, though ticketing links appear to be broken at the time of writing.