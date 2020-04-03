Johnny Hunter share new single ‘Try As You May’, announce debut EP

Sydney post-punk band Johnny Hunter have announced their debut EP ‘Early Trauma’, sharing lead single ‘Try As You May’ with it after it premiered on triple j’s Home & Hosed program last night (April 2).

‘Try As You May’ marks the first new music of 2020 from the band, after releasing a steady string of singles over the past couple of years.

Listen to it below:

“The song is a cry for something better, a call for mercy; an honest admission to the fear of perpetual loneliness once a chapter finally comes to an end,” the band explained in a press statement.

“Try as you may to escape your pain, but once the escapism fades the only thing to do is dance in the purgatory you find yourself in.”

‘Try As You May’ was recorded at A Sharp Recording Studios in Sydney. The single was produced by Adrian Breakspear, whose production credits include fellow Sydney act Gang of Youths’ 2017 album ‘Go Farther In Lightness’, which he won an ARIA for.

The theatrical five-piece say ‘Early Trauma’ is indebted to the likes of Joy Division and Sonic Youth. While the band is yet to announce an official release date for the EP, it’s expected later this year.