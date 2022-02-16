Johnny Hunter share wistful new single ‘Endless Days’, announce Sydney and Melbourne residencies

Johnny Hunter have shared a new single titled ‘Endless Days’, announcing with it a pair of month-long residencies in Sydney and Melbourne.

Aptly described as “blissfully chaotic”, the new track dazzles with a tight mix of jaunty rhythm guitars, purring bass and a playful, yet restrained drum beat. It’s all brought together by Nick Hutt’s towering lead vocals – drawing clear inspiration from new-wave legends like DEVO and Talking Heads – as the frontman passionately on themes of nostalgia and existentialism.

Take a look at the visualiser for ‘Endless Days’ below:

In a press release shared with the single today (February 17), Hutt said ‘Endless Days’ was minted as “an ode to the happiness one can experience in the naivety of youth. Blissfully unaware of turmoils, a lifetime was lived within a second. Romance was born, friendships eternal and days were endless.”

The song’s concept comes from Hutt’s recent move back home to Sydney, with the band inspired musically by yesteryear’s pop and rock legends like David Bowie and The Smiths. It was written in the back of guitarist Xander Burgess’ family Volvo, the band killing time while they were “on the way to a gig we were playing to about 10 people”.

Produced by ex-Preatures guitarist Jack Moffitt and mixed by IDLES collaborator Atom Greenspan, ‘Endless Days’ marks the third single shared from Johnny Hunter’s forthcoming debut album, following ‘Life’ last September and ‘Cry Like A Man’ in January. The as-yet-untitled record is yet to be announced, but is primed for release later in 2022.

The band will launch tracks from it live in Sydney and Melbourne next month, with four-show stints in both cities announced today. Fans in Melbourne will able to catch Johnny Hunter perform every Sunday at the Old Bar, with shows lined up for March 16, 13, 20 and 27. Tickets for each of the four gigs are available now from OzTix.

Sydneysiders, on the other hand, will enjoy free entry to their four shows at the Botany View Hotel. The band will play there every Wednesday, with gigs lined up for March 9, 16, 23 and 30. Each show will sport its own opening act – Mac The Knife, Elliott Road, Organs and DOWNGIRL are on the bill for Sydney, while in Melbourne, Johnny Hunter will be joined by Barefoot Bowls Club, Quality Used Cars, Hotel and Aeroplane Mode.