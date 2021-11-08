Johnny Marr announces ‘Fever Dreams Pt 2’ EP and shares two new singles

Johnny Marr has announced a ‘Fever Dreams Pt 2’ EP and shared two singles ‘Tenement Time’ and ‘Sensory Street’.

Due for release on December 17, the EP will preview four brand new tracks that make up the second quarter of his forthcoming double album, ‘Fever Dreams Pts 1-4’.

You can watch the official music video for ‘Tenement Time’ and the new lyric video for ‘Sensory Street’ below. Completing the EP are ‘Lightning People’ and ‘Hideaway Girl’.

Speaking about the former, Marr said: “That’s the experience of growing up in the inner city as a little kid, running around being quite wild. This idea of “forever, forever is mine” – it’s about running around Ardwick [in Manchester], bunking into warehouses and getting chased.

“That was the first time I was self-consciously into culture: around people who wore certain clothes, and it was part of being a little Manchester boy, really. I have a real romanticism about that period of my life.”

Marr recently spoke to NME about the upcomimg ‘Fever Dreams Pts 1-4’, the first part of which arrived last month. “It felt like a big undertaking, and I think it sounds like a big undertaking,” he explained.

“For me, the album and the whole experience has been expansive, ironically – at a time that’s been so much about seclusion. The ideas and the sound reflect that.”

He continued: “I wanted to come back from the last album with something extremely up-tempo and energetic. A little bit of me thinks that my peers and I are almost expected to coast along with mid-tempo, earnest rock music. I wasn’t at all feeling like putting my feet up and getting some slippers. That never occurred to me.”

‘Fever Dreams Pts 1-4’ will be released on February 25, 2022 via BMG.

Meanwhile, Marr is due to perform a global online show this Wednesday (November 10).

Live At The Crazy Face Factory, which he recently shared a performance of Smiths‘ ‘How Soon Is Now‘, will also be screened at select independent UK cinemas. The show will also be replayed from November 11-14.

Tickets for the Live At The Crazy Face Factory stream are available here. Cinema screening locations can be found here.

Marr is also due to head out on the road with Blondie on the latter’s ‘Against The Odds’ UK tour in April.