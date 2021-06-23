Johnny Marr on possibility of returning to Modest Mouse: “The best time of my life”

Johnny Marr has responded to the possibility of returning to Modest Mouse, after the band’s Isaac Brock told NME “the option’s available” should the former Smiths guitarist wish to rejoin.

Marr was part of the Modest Mouse set-up between 2006 and 2008, playing on the band’s album ‘We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank’ in 2007.

Marr previously told NME in 2018 that he’d be open to reuniting with the band, saying: “I’ve got a feeling that Modest Mouse is a chapter that’s yet to be finished.”

Speaking to NME for a new interview ahead of the release of their latest album ‘The Golden Casket’, Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock left the door open for Marr’s return.

“I hope [it’s an unfinished chapter]. I love being in a band with Johnny, it’s fuckin’ fun…,” he said.

Now, Marr has responded again to the suggestion on Twitter, responding to NME‘s query as to whether or not he’d be up for reuniting with the Oregon rockers.

“Food for thought. Modest Mouse was the best time of my life,” Marr wrote. “Still a great record, great shows.”

Earlier this week, Modest Mouse were announced as one of the headliners for next year’s Just Like Heaven festival in Pasadena, California. The bill also features the likes of Interpol, The Shins, M.I.A., Bloc Party and more.

Marr, meanwhile, featured on the Avalanches‘ latest album ‘We Will Always Love You’ last year, appearing alongside MGMT on the track ‘The Divine Chord’.

He also collaborated with composer Hans Zimmer on the forthcoming James Bond film No Time to Die after the pair worked together on music for films Inception and The Amazing Spider-Man.

Marr played guitar on the film’s score, appearing on the Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell-penned theme song. Marr joined Eilish to perform the song live for the first time at last year’s Brit Awards in February 2020.