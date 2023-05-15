Johnny Suh reveals NCT 127 are recording new music

NCT member Johnny Suh has revealed that K-pop boyband NCT 127 are working on new music.

In a newly released video by the Associated Press, recorded on May 7, Johnny told the new agency that both NCT and its sub-group NCT 127 are in the midst of recording new albums.

“We are starting to record our new album for NCT 127, also the whole NCT, so you guys can look forward to that,” he said. “I don’t know how fast it’s going to come out, but we’re working on it.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Johnny also gave a shoutout to the new NCT sub-unit, NCT DOJAEJUNG: “Right now DOJAEJUNG is out so if you guys support us, hopefully you guys are supporting them.”

Last week, SM Entertainment released a preview of its upcoming music releases, up until the third quarter of 2023. In it, the agency said that NCT are set to drop a new studio album within that timeframe.

Other SM Entertainment acts set to release new music this year include boyband EXO, NCT Dream and SHINee. In addition, NCT’s Taeyong, SHINee’s Onew and Key, Red Velvet‘s Wendy, D.O. of EXO and Girls’ Generation‘s Taeyeon are also scheduled to drop new material.

Meanwhile, NCT DOJAEJUNG are the newest NCT sub-unit, following the rotational NCT U. NCT also feature three larger sub-groups, namely NCT 127, NCT Dream and the China-based WayV.

The trio made their debut in April with the mini-album ‘Perfume’, which featured a title track of the same name, as well as the track ‘Can We Go Back’, which the trio had previously performed at NCT 127’s ‘Neo City — The Link’ concert in Seoul last year.