Johnny Took of DMA’S partners with recording studio in Melbourne

DMA’S guitarist Johnny Took has partnered with Naarm/Melbourne’s Small Time Group (aka Steve and Liz Hubbard) to launch Small Time Studios.

Located in Brunswick, the studio space currently hosts three writing rooms, one production studio and – according to a press release – “warm common spaces where artists, writers, and producers can feel at ease, indulge in a game of pool, and unwind at the bar and rooftop patio”. It’s noted that more writing rooms will be opened in the near future.

Artists are already able to book recordings at Small Time, with info on the “simplified and streamlined” booking process available here.

In a statement, Took said of the launch: “I couldn’t be more excited to team up with my mate Steve on this journey that involves our mutual passion for music! Being able to use my love and experience of songwriting to provide a space for creativity is a dream come true.

“Small Time Studios has the infrastructure to be able to support and educate young musicians, a space like this holds so much potential and its location in the heart of Brunswick couldn’t be more perfect.”

It’s said that Steve and Liz Hubbard see Small Time Studios as “the first phase in their mission to support artists and facilitate the production, publishing and distribution of music on a global scale”.

In his own statement, Steve expressed gratitude at the support he’s seen thus far: “After a challenging launch and subsequent years through multiple lockdowns and plans changing constantly, the unwavering support of so many people in the music industry has been overwhelming, we’re really thankful. We’re pumped to finally be able to 100% focus on the music, and to be launching Small Time Studios with Johnny, Hayley and family.”

Meanwhile, DMA’S released their fourth album, ‘How Many Dreams?’, back in March. In a three-star review, NME’s Thomas Smith called it “ambitious and catchy enough to satiate old fans and realign the narrative for those who may have written DMA’S off”.