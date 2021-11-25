Jolyon Petch responds to Reigan in ‘Dreams’ credit controversy

Producer Jolyon Petch has responded to WA singer Reigan’s claims that he released his ARIA-nominated track ‘Dreams’ without her consent, saying they indeed had come to an agreement.

Last night (November 24), ahead of the 2021 ARIAs, Reigan took to Instagram to accuse Petch of refusing to credit her vocals on ‘Dreams’, his ARIA-charting cover of the Fleetwood Mac song of the same name.

“I should be celebrating my only ARIA nomination in my whole life of singing, except the ‘artist’ Jolyon Petch refuses to credit me,” she wrote. She then went into detail on how their collaboration unfolded, and accused both Petch and TMRW Music, the label that released the song, of copyright infringement.

Petch has responded today, in a statement to NME and shared on social media, saying: “‘Dreams’ was never released without Reigan’s consent. And we had come to an agreement to credit her.”

Petch says that he and Reigan worked on a number of covers together under the same commercial terms, and claims that Reigan knew that her vocals were a part of a paid session and they would be released. This contradicts Reigan’s claim that she thought her vocals were for a demo recording and sent invoices that specified that.

If they were going to be released, Reigan said “a separate agreement will have to be drawn and agreed upon.” Petch said that he never received any invoices from Reigan that stated “DEMO”.

“Reigan was never concerned with any of these covers, never asked to be credited,” Petch claimed, “and only in the past 7 weeks has Reigan raised it with me with the success of Dreams, and well after I had paid Reigan what was agreed upon last year.”

A story published by The Music Network last night shared what was claimed to be a text exchange between Reigan and Petch, where Reigan appears to decline credit on a Jolyon Petch song. In the exchange, she appears to have written: “If you’d like you don’t have to put my name as a feature and just have it as Jolyon.”

However, Reigan told NME last night that the message shared by The Music Network was about ‘Holding On’, a previous track the pair had worked on together, and not ‘Dreams’. In a screenshot she sent NME, Reigan’s message appears to be longer than what was initially shown, along with a timestamp of 9:16am, March 25, 2020.

“Jolyon took a conversation we had about our collab ‘holding on’ out of context,” Reigan told NME via Instagram direct message.

“I wrote that message is 25th March, and I didn’t record or speak about Dreams until 18th august.”

In his statement, Petch claims that Reigan was paid for the session where they recorded ‘Dreams’, and that the pair had even discussed doing more songs together going forward, to the point where Reigan allegedly sent across four more toplines.

While Reigan claimed that Petch only gave her credit in one interview following the song’s initial release, Petch denies that, saying he has credited her in “a number of radio interviews” and that he was keen to “involve her” more across promotion of the song.

“I’ve taken Reigan’s calls and responded to her messages right away including reaching out a month ago to try and further resolve this without everyone expending more in legal bills, to which Reigan’s reply was ‘I think its best to leave coms, lawyers to lawyer’,” Petch said.

“At every stage over the past few months we have been trying to work with Reigan and her legal team to come to an agreement, accommodating precisely her recent demands (including ongoing royalties and feature credit) even though a deal was clearly made last year. We thought we’d reached an amicable commercial resolution 2 weeks ago- so that she would be recognised at the ARIAs, across DSPs and YouTube, but we have been waiting for Reigan to sign the agreement.”

Reigan claimed in her initial statement that “the best deal they could offer” her involved three times less performance income than other vocalists Petch has worked with, half the master percentage from the duo’s last deal – when they collaborated on previous single ‘Holding On’ – and her name featured on the song, which she said “has already began to decline”.

NME has contacted Reigan for comment on Petch’s statement.

In a statement given to NME last night, a spokesperson for TMRW Music said they were told by Petch’s team on November 12 that an agreement between Petch and Reigan had been reached – which lines up with Petch’s account of events.

“We have been awaiting confirmation of execution of this agreement so that we can proceed with making changes to the product,” the statement from TMRW Music read. “We are disappointed to hear that this is not the case.”

Petch also said that he was “really surprised Reigan took this path on the eve of the ARIA’s when we had already agreed to settle this matter” and also claimed that he had received abusive social media messages over this dispute, some of which he said were “death threats”.

“I’m sure you can understand why I had to block people as no one should ever receive death threats or abuse online,” Petch said.

Reigan addressed the abuse being sent Petch’s way in a series of Instagram stories posted just before Petch published his statement. She said: “I wanted to come online and make a statement on something that I do not condone which is abuse towards Jolyon or TMRW or anyone, really.

“I need you guys to know I do not condone any abuse towards Jolyon. I’ve seen some hashtags – ‘#FJolyonPetch’ – that kind of stuff, it’s just not on… I’m not standing behind that.”

“If you do feel like supporting me,” Reigan continued, “I’m really doing this for justice of the track, not to absolutely bring somebody down.”

She also expressed her gratitude for having “a whole industry, a whole country” standing behind her in support, saying that she’s received more support over the last 24 hours than she has ever had with anything she’s “ever done” in her career.

“I’m so grateful for the support, it’s been incredible,” she said, “but please can we not abuse anyone? Let’s just do this through love.”

‘Dreams’ was nominated for Best Dance Release at the 2021 ARIA Awards, though it lost to RÜFÜS DU SOL‘s ‘Alive’. NME has reached out to ARIA for comment.