Jon Batiste teams up with COKE STUDIO™ and shares new track ‘Be Who You Are (Real Magic)’

Jon Batiste has teamed up with Coca-Cola and shared the new track ‘Be Who You Are (Real Magic)’ – launching the second season of COKE STUDIO. Check it out below.

The song marks the first original track to be released by COKE STUDIO, and kicks off the second season of its global music platform — designed to unite emerging new talent from across the globe.

Written by Grammy-winning American songwriter Jon Batiste, the track celebrates those who stay true to their authentic selves, and spreads the message that when we accept one another’s differences, “real magic” can happen. It also features appearances from breakout K-pop girl group NewJeans, Ivor Novello-nominated singer-songwriter Cat Burns, eclectic Atlanta-born rapper J.I.D and Latin Grammy-winning pop star, Camilo.

“I am proud to partner with Coke to share a message of encouragement and humanity with the world through my music,” Batiste said of the collaboration. “This is such a non-traditional, innovative approach we’ve taken, and it felt very organic for me to just do my World Music Radio thing.

“When I wrote ‘Be Who You Are (Real Magic)’ I was inspired to create an anthem that captures the Real Magic that happens when we come together as our authentic selves,” he continued. “We really had a lot of fun and I hope people everywhere feel the vibe.”

First emerging in 2008, COKE STUDIO underwent a global relaunch last year. Now with its 2023 edition, the brand teases that the platform will be “bigger and bolder” than ever before. It also confirms that more artist collaborations and Coca-Cola-exclusive songs are on the horizon, as well as numerous live performances.

Kicking off today (May 31) and running up until September, the brand is also set to launch its first augmented reality record store on its digital hub. Inspired by the music video for ‘Be Who You Are (Real Magic)’, the hub will feature immersive games, backstage content and exclusive prizes. Find out more about COKE STUDIO here.

“Our goal for this program is to always be music-driven and fan-first by bringing unique music and music experiences to the forefront,” explained Joshua Burke, Global Head of Music & Culture Marketing at Coca-Cola.

“This year, we’ve worked with a diverse mix of amazingly talented artists from all over the world, bringing them together to create original music that we hope will transcend borders and excite music fans with something new.”

Earlier this year, Jon Batiste joined forces with Lana Del Rey for her track ‘Candy Necklace’. Taken from her ninth studio LP ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, the pop star later released a 10-minute music video for the song, which saw the ‘Video Games’ singer take on the role of numerous Hollywood starlets throughout history.

Batiste released his latest album ‘We Are’ back in 2021. The LP marked his sixth studio album and earned the musician Grammys for Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song — both for the track ‘Cry’.

While they feature on the song, this isn’t the first time that NewJeans have revealed a track made in collaboration with Coca-Cola. Back in April, the K-pop stars were named as ambassadors for the company, and shared their bubbly single ‘Zero’ in celebration of the partnership.