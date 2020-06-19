Jon Hopkins remixes Flume and Toro y Moi’s ‘The Difference’

Jon Hopkins has released a remix of the Flume and Toro y Moi song ‘The Difference’.

Read more: Flume opens up about his struggles with anxiety in new interview

Flume – aka Harley Streten – released the collaboration with Toro y Moi and an accompanying video earlier this year. ‘The Difference’ was Flume’s first new music of 2020, following his 2019 ‘Hi This Is Flume’ mixtape and a collaborative EP, ‘Friends’, with Reo Cragun.

Listen to ‘The Difference (Jon Hopkins Remix)’ below:

Advertisement

Hopkins’ remix follows the release of ‘Singing Bowl (Ascension)’, a track the producer created using a 100-year-old singing bowl found in an antique shop in Delhi. The unique song appeared on a specially curated playlist for Spotify as part of a 24-hour meditation series.

Hopkins released the song ‘Scene Suspended’ in February and the song ‘Luminous Spaces’ with Kelly Lee Owens. His last album was 2018’s ‘Singularity’.

Flume is currently working on his third studio album, the follow-up to 2016’s Grammy award-winning ‘Skin’. “I want to try and write a record in four months,” he told Billboard late last year.

“The idea of an album is not so stressful after doing the mixtape,” he added. “I’m really looking forward to it and seeing what happens, seeing what comes out.”

Advertisement

He also recently teased a new remix of Eiffel 65’s ‘Blue (Da Ba Dee)’.

Toro y Moi released his last full-length album ‘Outer Peace’ in January last year. He followed the LP with the ‘Soul Trash’ Mixtape three weeks later.