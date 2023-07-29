Joni Mitchell releases live album from Newport Folk Festival comeback gig

Joni Mitchell has released a live album of her 2022 comeback gig at the Newport Folk Festival – listen to it in full below.

Last July, Mitchell performed a surprise set at the legendary music festival – which she last appeared at in 1969 – delivering a 13-song “JONI JAM” set that featured Brandi Carlile on the tracks ‘Carey’, ‘A Case Of You’ and ‘Big Yellow Taxi’.

The new live album, titled ‘At Newport: Featuring the Joni Jam’, is out now, on the same weekend that the Newport Folk Festival returns.

Advertisement

During the show, she played a host of classics from across her career, including a version of ‘A Case Of You’ with Brandi Carlile and Marcus Mumford.

Listen to the full album on Apple Music below. The album is not on Spotify after Mitchell removed her catalogue from the streaming service last year “in solidarity with Neil Young,” who demanded that his music be pulled from Spotify at the start of the week, asserting in a since-deleted open letter to his management that content like the Joe Rogan Experience podcast “spread[s] false information about vaccines”.

Earlier this summer, Joni Mitchell played her first full headline show in over 20 years at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state.

At the show, like the Newport performance, Mitchell played with Carlile and a group of collaborators including Marcus Mumford, delivering a 24-song set of tracks from across her career and a few covers.

Opening with ‘Big Yellow Taxi’, she then played favourites from her iconic LP ‘Blue’ including ‘A Case Of You’, ‘Carey’, as well as a cover of George Gershwin’s ‘Summertime’ and more.