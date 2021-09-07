Jonny Greenwood gives update on The Smile’s debut album: “Lots of it is just about finished”

Jonny Greenwood has given a fresh update on the progress of The Smile‘s forthcoming debut album.

The Radiohead guitarist’s side project with Thom Yorke, Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner and producer Nigel Godrich first debuted during Glastonbury’s livestream event in the summer.

The Smile’s debut album is now nearing completion, with both Yorke and Godrich dropping cryptic hints about its progress last month.

Speaking to NME in a new interview, Greenwood acknowledged that The Smile had been a “very stop-start” project but that work on their debut album was coming to a close.

“Lots of it is just about finished. We’re sitting in front of a pile of music, working out what will make the record,” he said.

“We’re thinking of how much to include, whether it’s really finished or if there are a few guitars that need fixing. I’d hope it’ll come out soon, but I’m the wrong person to ask.”

Asked if the track ‘Skating On The Surface’, which The Smile played during the Glastonbury livestream, would feature on the record, Greenwood replied: “Well, I don’t know if it’s definitely a song for The Smile. We’ve recorded everything we played at Glastonbury, but I don’t know if it’ll be on the album.

“Like I say, we’ve got to go through everything in the pile. I’m very relieved that everything for [Princess Diana biopic] Spencer finishes this week, because next week we can get into The Smile and make sure that’s in a healthy state.”

Last weekend Greenwood curated a day of cinema screenings at End Of The Road Festival.