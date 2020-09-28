Jónsi teases upcoming collaborative single with Robyn, out this week

Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi has teased his new collaborative single with Robyn, which is set to land this week.

‘Salt Licorice’, which is set to appear on the singer’s new solo album ‘Shiver’, will be released on Wednesday (September 30).

The new song will follow recent single ‘Cannibal’, featuring Cocteau Twins legend Elizabeth Fraser, alongside previous singles ‘Exhale’ and ‘Swill’.

“we had so much fun making this in Reykjavík many [moon]s ago,” Jónsi said of the track, which you can hear a preview of below.

🖤⚫️🖤 salt licorice is out this Wednesday ft @robynkonichiwa we had so much fun making this in reykjavik many 🌛🌚🌜’s ago 🖤⚫️🖤 pre-save here https://t.co/xqZUAclnAH 🖤⚫️🖤 pic.twitter.com/Y47qtnVpN8 — Jónsi (@iamjonsi) September 28, 2020

‘Shiver’ is set for release this Friday (October) 2 via Krunk, and will also feature a collaboration with PC Music’s A.G. Cook.

The album is the follow-up to Jónsi’s acclaimed 2010 solo debut ‘Go’, and his first release since 2018’s collection of demos and rarities, ‘Frakkur’. Jónsi also appeared on recent Julianna Barwick single ‘In Light’.

Last year, the singer toured with regular collaborator Alex Somers to celebrate ten years of their acclaimed joint album ‘Riceboy Sleeps’.

Robyn, meanwhile, recently appeared on new song ‘Impact’, a collaboration with Channel Tres and SG Lewis.

Robyn also recently shared a special quarantine performance of her hit ‘Dancing On My Own’. The song celebrated its 10-year anniversary this year, and was named NME‘s Song Of The Decade last December.

“It’s a perfect encapsulation of heartbreak and self-sabotage, and yet those juggernaut beats and percussive clacks wrench the whole thing out of the darkness,” NME wrote of the song. “In a nutshell: it’s perfection.”