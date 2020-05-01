Jonti to donate half of weekend proceeds of new mixtape to Foodbank

Jonti has shared a new mixtape of instrumental beats, entitled ‘Jade Tapes Vol.1: Paradise’, in time for Bandcamp’s 24-hour revenue waiver.

Half of the Sydney producer’s profits from the sales of ‘Jade Tapes Vol. 1’ this weekend will go towards the charity Foodbank.

Stream/purchase the album exclusively on Bandcamp below:

Advertisement

<a href="http://jonti.bandcamp.com/album/jade-tapes-vol-1-paradise">Jade Tapes Vol.1: Paradise by Jonti</a>

The new release comes two months after Jonti’s last release, ‘Tokorats (The Lost Album)’. In the album bio for the new tape, Jonti said he recorded ‘Jade Tapes Vol. 1’ in just the last few weeks, “after being inspired by the support you guys showed on the last record”.

The alternative hip-hop producer said the release was the first of a new ‘Jade Tapes’ series.

“My mother once told me that if I was to be born a girl I would of been called Jade. Nothing to think too hard about, but I like to think the name represents other pathways in life,” Jonti wrote.

Jonti designed and illustrated the album cover himself. He also shared a list of the musical gear used to make the album, which includes the popular keyboard Moog Opus 3.

Advertisement

A full tracklist for ‘Jade Tapes Vol.1: Paradise’ is below.

The tracklist for Jonti’s ‘Jade Tapes Vol.1: Paradise’ is:

1. ‘Morning Rhythm’

2. ‘Dancing With You In The Shadows’

3. ‘Big Breaking Wave’

4. ‘Play It As It Lays’

5. ‘Dream Machines (For J-Ma)’

6. ‘The Invisible Birds’

7. ‘Sick With That Bull // Qualia’

8. ‘It’s Kicking In’

9. ‘I Lost Myself..Didn’t I?’

10. ‘Birthday’