JooE clarifies that MOMOLAND “did not disband”

MOMOLAND member JooE has publicly clarified that the girl group are still together, contrary to popular belief.

The K-pop idol recently appeared in the December 12 episode of Korean series Noldeon Unnie, alongside other veteran artists such as Jewelry’s Lee Ji-hyun and Wonder Girls‘ Yubin. Amid their candid conversation, JooE opened up about how she’s currently coping with managing her scheduled activities and public appearances on her own, as reported by Nate News.

“I’m glad I don’t have to share the profits of my work with the other [MOMOLAND] members,” she said. “But MOMOLAND did not disband, although people think we already did.”

When asked about her income from being part of the group, JooE told the other cast members: “I was finally paid after two years. My parents initially thought we’d earn a lot of money, so they purchased their first foreign-branded car. But we were hit by COVID-19 after, and now we may have to sell the car off.”

Although JooE was fairly tight-lipped about future MOMOLAND projects, JooE did share that the band are in the midst of preparing for a reunion. “We will all have a fanmeeting overseas together,” she told her co-stars, however did not go into detail.

JooE statement comes almost a year after all six members confirmed in handwritten letters posted to social media that the group had plans to part ways. This came shortly after the members also decided to leave longtime agency MLD Entertainment, following the expiration of their contracts.

JooE also previously spoke publicly about the difficulties she faced since going solo. During a segment introducing her as a contestant of Queendom Puzzle, JooE spoke about how she was “trying to work alone” after MOMOLAND “separated”. “Everything worried me,” she said. “JooE is both the artist and the manager. I’m the manager of myself.”