Jordan Peele bought the prosthetic ear Corey Feldman wore in ‘Stand By Me’

Jordan Peele has revealed that he owns the prosthetic ear worn by Corey Feldman in the 1986 film Stand By Me.

The revelation came during Peele’s appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, which aired on Thursday (January 5) to commemorate the launch of the filmmaker and comedian’s Lincoln Centre residency. The screening series – dubbed The Lost Rider: A Chronicle Of Hollywood Sacrifice – will run until Saturday January 14 and comprises films that Peele was inspired by when he made his latest film, Nope.

“A lot of people ask what Nope is about and [try] to understand the meaning,” Peele said to Meyers, “and it’s one of these things where it’s like, I feel like if I could really whittle it down to two sentences, I wouldn’t have made the movie. But what I could do is sort of put a bunch of films together that I think give good context to what the movie is about.”

Included in the program are four films starring Feldman: Friday The 13th: The Final Chapter (1984), Stand By Me, Dream A Little Dream (1989) and The Birthday (2004).

Explaining his newly minted friendship with the singer, actor and activist – described in the chat as “one of the greatest teen icons of all time” – Peele said: “He invited me and my producer to his house… which was awesome. He has this film that he showed [us] called The Birthday, that was unreleased, and it is— if you are a cinephile who is into a complete ‘what the F did I just watch’ experience, it is this treasure.

“And so the [Lincoln Centre series] is kind of leading up to this missing film, because the movie Nope in itself is about exploitation and erasure… So I’m very geeked to have this relationship with Feldman.”

Peele went on to say that he “thinks [Feldman] is thrilled” to be spotlit during The Lost Rider, declaring that he’s “happy to consider him a friend”. Peele also noted that Feldman seemed elated when he found out the former had bought his famed Stand By Me prop ear.

“There was a whole thing where he was auctioning the ear that he wore as Teddy in Stand By Me, and I guess I very creepily bought it… I’m saying it out loud, [and] I realise how creepy it was. That’s not the thing you should share… But at the end of this thing, I mentioned it to him and he was like, ‘Wait, you got the ear?’ I was like, ‘Yeah,’ and he was like, ‘Man, I’m so glad it was you.’”

Have a look at the full interview below:

Feldman’s latest role came in the slasher film 13 Fanboy – which notably featured a meta story about Friday The 13th cast members being murdered – where he played Mike Merryman.

In 2021, Feldman accused Marilyn Manson of “decades long mental and emotional abuse”, as well as grooming. Then, last August, he alleged that Manson sabotaged his 2017 ‘Heavenly Tour’.

Meanwhile, NME’s Jesse Hassenger gave Nope a four-star review, writing: “It turns out that Peele’s background as a sketch comedian doesn’t just make him aware of certain genre tropes, or able to inject humour into tense situations (though both of those things are true). At times, he seems to imply that comedy and horror are both ways of processing the perverse mysteries of the world—and looking at things we shouldn’t be looking at.”