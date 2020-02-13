News Music News

Jordan Rakei to headline Good Neighbours bushfire benefit concert in London

Featuring performances from Wallace, Blake and more

Sofiana Ramli
Jordan Rakei to headline Good Neighbours bushfire benefit concert
Credit: Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Jordan Rakei is headlining Good Neighbours, a bushfire benefit concert taking place next month in London.

According to a description on the event’s website, Good Neighbours will be an “intimate” evening featuring performances from Rakei alongside acts Wallace and Blake. More special guests will be announced at a later date. The concert will donate all proceeds from ticket and exclusive merch sales to three Australian charities including Firesticks, WWF and Red Cross Australia.

“Australia is a beautiful country and the place I called home for 15+ years. It’s been devastating to see Australia’s nature and wildlife destroyed. I’m joining APRA for a fundraiser gig in support of those fighting and dealing with the fires,” Rakei tweeted yesterday (February 13).

Good Neighbours is held on March 10 at Lafayette, a brand-new live music venue set to open in London later this month. Check out the event’s poster below.

Rakei released his third studio album ‘Origin’ last year. “It was so much fun to make this album. I explored territories of songwriting and production that were out of my comfort zone, but it really pushed me as an artist and a producer,” he wrote in a statement on his website.

The New Zealand-born Australian singer will perform at 6 Music Festival 2020 in March before playing ID NO LIMITS and North Sea Jazz Festival in Portugal and the Netherlands, respectively.

