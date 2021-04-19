Jorja Smith announces first project in two years and shares new song ‘Gone’

Jorja Smith has announced her first project in two years and has shared new song ‘Gone’ – listen to it below.

‘Be Right Back’ is the British singer-songwriter’s first project since her 2019 Mercury Prize-nominated debut album, ‘Lost & Found’. It is set to be released on May 14.

The eight-track project, which Smith has said “isn’t an album”, features recent single ‘Addicted’ and includes a guest appearance from Shaybo.

“It’s called be right back because it’s just something I want my fans to have right now, this isn’t an album and these songs wouldn’t have made it,” Smith said in a press release. “If I needed to make these songs, then someone needs to hear them too.”

In addition to announcing the album, she also shared a new song called ‘Gone’. “There’s something about being able to write about one thing and for it to mean so many different things to others,” Smith said of the song. “I love that this song, well any of my songs really, will be interpreted in different ways, depending on the experiences of the people listening. This one is just me asking why people have to be taken from us.”

Listen to ‘Gone’ below:

‘Be Right Back’ track list:

01. ‘Addicted’

02. ‘Gone’

03. ‘Bussdown’ (feat. Shaybo)

04. ‘Time’

05. ‘Home’

06. ‘Burn’

07. ‘Digging’

08. ‘Weekend’

Due out May 14, you can pre-order ‘Be Right Back’ here.

Earlier this month, Sonder, the collaborative project of Brent Faiyaz and producers Atu and Dpat, shared a new track with Jorja Smith.

‘Nobody But You’ features an acoustic back-and-forth between Smith and Faiyaz poring over an emotional break-up. “Don’t want to fight anymore,” Smith sings. “Daytimes are silent as hell/ I wish that I could ignore all that you said.”

The single follows Faiyaz’s recent single ‘Show U Off’, his Fuck The World EP release back in February, as well as his Tyler, The Creator link-up ‘Gravity’ from earlier in the year.