Jorja Smith and Popcaan tease new single ‘Come Over’

Jorja Smith and Popcaan have shared a teaser for their forthcoming single, ‘Come Over’.

Fans were first alerted to the two working together when Popcaan shared an update from the studio back in April.

Today (September 30), Smith took to Twitter to confirm the collaboration’s title and its impending release.

Advertisement

Watch the teaser below:

‘Come Over’ will mark Smith’s fifth single of 2020. It will also mark the first time that she and Popcaan have worked on a song together.

The British singer has already released two solo singles, ‘By Any Means’ and a version of St. Germain’s ‘Rose Rouge’.

Smith also featured on Maverick Sabre’s ‘Slow Down’ remix in April, and on Glen Ballard and Randy Kerber’s ‘Kiss Me In The Morning’ later that month. The latter was as part of the soundtrack for the Netflix series The Eddy.

Advertisement

Popcaan, meanwhile, most recently released his fourth album ‘FIXTAPE’ in August.

The album featured collaborations from Drake, as well as PARTYNEXTDOOR and French Montana.

The Jamaican artist has also featured on releases from artists such as Dave East, dvsn, Dre Island and Protoje throughout 2020.

Although the pre-save link is available for ‘Come Over’ now, an official release date is yet to be confirmed.