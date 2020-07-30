Jorja Smith shares political new single ‘By Any Means’

Jorja Smith has shared ‘By Any Means’, the first single from ‘Reprise’, a forthcoming Roc Nation compilation of social justice-themed tracks. Listen to it below:

Smith said the track was directly inspired by the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“[It] really came from going to the Black Lives Matter protest and leaving thinking, what can I do to keep this conversation going? It’s not just a post on social media, its life,” she said.

Details of other artists, or a release date for ‘Reprise’ are scarce. A press release describes it as an “initiative comprised of multiple artists uniting to let their voices be heard in musical protest…compiled with hopes to bring awareness to social justice issues”.

A portion of the proceeds from ‘Reprise’ will go towards various charities that support victims of police brutality, hate crimes, and other violations of civil rights.

‘By Any Means’ is the second single from Smith this year, following ‘Kiss In The Morning’ taken from La La Land director Damien Chazelle’s new Netflix series The Eddy. Smith also shared a cover of St Germain’s ‘Rose Rouge’ for the forthcoming Blue Note ‘Re:Imagined’ compilation.

Smith released her debut album ‘Lost & Found’ in 2018. In a three-star review, NME wrote the R&B singer “just about justifies the hype on [her] sleek debut album”.