Listen to José González’s first new single in six years, ‘El Invento’

José González has returned with his first new music in six years – listen to ‘El Invento’ below.

The Argentinian-Swedish singer-songwriter’s last album, ‘Vestiges & Claws’, came out back in February 2015.

Making his long-awaited comeback, González has today (February 17) offered up his first-ever Spanish language track in the form of ‘El Invento’ – a delicate acoustic number inspired by the birth of his young daughter.

Advertisement

“Every now and then I try to write lyrics in Spanish – this time I succeeded! I guess talking to Laura in Spanish every day helped,” he explained. “I started writing ‘El Invento’ around 2017 when she was born.

“The song is about the questions – who we are, where we’re going and why? Whom can we thank for our existence? Historically, most traditions have invented answers to these questions. Thereof the name of the song: The Invention (god).”

González first began working on the single in Grez-sur-Loing, France in 2018 before finishing it at his home in Sweden. He gave the song its live debut in December during the 2020 Nobel Prize Award Ceremonies.

An accompanying laid-back lyric video, directed by Mikel Cee Karlsson, finds the musician relaxing on a wooden chair outside his house. You can watch the clip above.

‘El Invento’ arrives as González signs a new record deal with City Slang. Details of a potential new album have not yet been announced.