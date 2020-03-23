Josef Salvat releases new single ‘paper moons’, shares video clip

Pop artist Josef Salvat has released the third single from his forthcoming second album.

‘paper moons’ was released to streaming services on Friday (March 20), and appears on Salvat’s forthcoming album, ‘modern anxiety’.

The Australian-born, London-based singer has also released an accompanying music video for ‘paper moons’, directed by Elliott Gonzo.

Advertisement

Watch it below:

Salvat, who is bisexual, says that he hoped to address issues around sex and drug use within the queer community on his new single. In a statement, Salvat revealed that a close friend inspired the song.

“In this case, the addiction was an insidious, creeping cocktail of drugs and sex”, he said.

“The song was written after one particularly harrowing early morning call from a dear friend I had once loved who had just left the last apartment of the night and, still high but coming down, was in floods of tears, full of regret, with a profound sense of loneliness and shame.”

“It was a lot, and when the call finally ended, I walked straight into the studio and the song was written within the hour.”

Advertisement

The track is the third single from ‘modern anxiety’, following the release of the album’s title track in November 2019 and ‘in the afternoon’ in January 2020.

‘modern anxiety’ is set for release on May 15 via Liberation Music.

paper moons is out now ✨

It’s born from the struggle of loving someone battling with addiction, and how it felt being unable to help.

It’s a weird and alienating time we find ourselves in. Community is important, conversation is important, openness and love are essential. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3XRJVp3nA7 — Josef Salvat (@josefsalvat) March 20, 2020